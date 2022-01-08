Breaking: At least 56 people killed in Ethiopian airstrike on aid camp

At least 56 people have been killed in an Ethiopian airstrike on a camp for internally displaced people in the northern region of Tigray, according to Reuters. Two aid workers told the news agency that there were at least 30 more people injured in the attack, citing local authorities and eyewitness accounts.

The workers wished to remain anonymous as they did not have permission to speak to the press. One of the workers visited Shire Shul General Hospital, where the injured had been taken for treatment and said the aid camp that was hit houses many old women and children.

“They told me the bombs came at midnight,” the worker said. “It was completely dark and they couldn’t escape.”

The camp that was hit by the Ethiopian airstrike is in the town of Dedebit in the northwest of the region, near the border with Eritrea, and the number of casualties was confirmed by local authorities, they said.

The government has been accused of targeting civilians in the 14-month conflict with rebellious Tigrayan forces – which it has previously denied. The aerial raid comes after the government pledged to begin a dialogue with political opponents, with the state-run broadcaster reporting on Friday that several opposition leaders had been released from prison.

Some leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the party fighting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government, were reportedly among those freed.

