According to officials, at least 22 people have died after being trapped in their vehicles due to heavy snow as tens of thousands of people visit Pakistan’s hill town of Murree.

Islamabad police officer Atiq Ahmed said eight of the 22 people dead were from the family of a fellow officer, Naveed Iqbal, who also died.

All of them died of hypothermia, officials have confirmed.

Rescue services have said that the death toll stood at 22 after all of the stranded vehicles were evacuated. The deaths include 10 men, 10 women and two children.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the interior minister, said thousands of vehicles had been rescued from the snow but over a thousand are still stuck in the area today, January 8.

Murree attracts over a million tourists annually, with streets often blocked by snow in the winter.

Ahmed said that over 4ft (1.2 metres) of snow covered the area overnight and all of the incoming traffic became blocked, causing paramilitary troops and a special military mountain unit to be called in to assist.

“Until then no vehicle or even people on foot are allowed to enter Murree except for the emergency and rescue vehicles and those bringing food for the stuck people,” he said.

Umar Maqbool, a local administrator, said the heavy snowfall hampered rescue efforts during the night and heavy equipment brought in to clear the snow got stuck initially.

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan said he was shocked and upset at the tragedy.

“Unprecedented snowfall & rush of ppl proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared,” he tweeted.

“Have ordered inquiry & putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies.”

The majority of the streets leading to the area’s resorts were largely cleared of snow later on today but some work was still being done, Maqbool said.

