Almeria Diputacion’s rent-to-buy scheme hopes to halt inland depopulation

ALMERIA’S provincial council, the Diputacion, is promoting the “rent-to-buy” option as it strives to halt depopulation in inland municipalities.

Conce Perez, who heads the Diputacion’s Housing department, explained that the scheme applies to the social housing properties owned by the provincial council whose rents range from €150 to €200 a month.

“We are consolidating this system to help residents find housing and there are now only 13 properties available in Sierro, Gador, Bayarque and Tabern.,” Perez said.

“We are confident that this is one of the most effective ways of combatting depopulation in small municipalities by providing a viable response for families wanting to live in these towns.”