Valencian doctors among the best on the Forbes list

Published for the fifth consecutive year, the Forbes List has named four Valencian doctors among the best 100 doctors in Spain in the fields of care, research and teaching throughout 2021 The four whose work stands out are Manuel Miralles, Pedro Cavadas, Anna Lluch and Lucía Galán.

The Forbes list covers 25 medical and surgical specialities ranging from Oncology to paediatrics to traumatology, and recognises those whose work in their respective field stands out above the rest. Compilers of the list look at both private and public hospitals in more than 60 centres around Spain.

Dr Manual Miralles

Dr Miralles specialises in Angiology and Vascular Surgery at the Hospital La Fe de Valencia. Miralles graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Valencia (UV), he trained in Angiology and Vascular Surgery at the Princeps d’Espanya Hospital in Barcelona and was a research fellow at Washington University and a clinical fellow in Vascular Surgery at Barnes Hospital, both In the USA.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He is also a member of the council of the European Society of Vascular Surgery and of the Section and Board in Vascular Surgery of the European Union of Medical Specialties (UEMS).

Dr. Pedro Cavadas

Dr Cavadas is a Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgeon located at the Microsurgery and Reconstructive Surgery Unit at the Hospital Nisa October 9, in Valencia. Together with his team of plastic surgeons, Cavadas performs about 1,800 surgeries a year, providing solutions to patients considered “inoperable” or who have left with consequences that are very difficult to repair.

His successes include re-attaching an arm that he kept alive for nine days by connecting it to the veins and arteries of the patient’s leg, as well as performing the first face transplant that includes a tongue and jaw in a 43-year-old patient.

Dr Cavadas also has his own foundation, the Pedro Cavadas Foundation, which provides modern reconstructive surgery to underprivileged patients in African countries.

Dr. Anna María Lluch

The Oncologist is a graduate of the University of Valencia, where she also received her doctorate and in which she has been a professor of Medicine and currently emeritus professor. currently the head of the Hematology and Medical Oncology Service she has cared for more than 12,000 breast cancer patients.

Lluch is the principal investigator of the Breast Cancer Biology Research Group of the INCLIVA Foundation (Fundación para la Investigación del Hospital Clínico de la Comunitat Valenciana) and her contribution to identify and evaluate tumour markers that serve as prognostic and predictive response factors is noteworthy.

She has also received several awards in recognition of her commitment to science, culture and society.

Dr. Lucía Galán

Dr. Galán is a Pediatrician, writer and founding partner of Centro Crezando. A sought after speaker, she regularly speaks at conferences throughout Spain and is a regular contributor to the media. Her experience includes 15 years working as a pediatrican in different hospitals in the province of Alicante until she founded Centro Crezando. She also attends the Hospital Quirónsalud Gran Alacant.

A recipient of numerous awards for her dissemination work and commitment to scientific evidence and rigorous information, she was also included in the Forbes 2019 list in the Best Influencers in Health category and has more than one million followers on her social networks.

Dr Galán is also a member of the UNICEF Advisory Council and belongs to numerous medical-scientific societies such as the Spanish Society of Pediatrics, the Spanish Society of Out-of-hospital Pediatrics and the Spanish Society of Primary Care Pediatrics.

The Forbes list has become an important event on the calendar for doctors and surgeons in Valencian and around Spain, and Valencian institutions will be proud that four of their doctors are listed among the best.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.