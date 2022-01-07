Tory peer Michelle Mone to be questioned by the Met over racist messages

Conservative peer Michelle Mone is to be questioned by police regarding claims she sent abusive messages to a man of Indian heritage, according to reports. The 50-year-old entrepreneur has been asked to attend a police station for an interview under caution, reports The Independent.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the claims that Baroness Mone sent racist messages to an unnamed man in June 2019. The tycoon, who made her money in lingerie before David Cameron made her a peer in 2015, allegedly called the man a “waste of man’s white skin” in a Whatsapp message.

In a series of messages, it is alleged that Michelle Mone described the man’s partner as a “mental loony” and a “nut case bird” for making claims about being traumatised by the yacht incident.

The messages were revealed to The Guardian newspaper in December last year. Representatives for the baroness responded to the articles by denying that she was racist, saying: “Baroness Mone is 100 percent not a racist. Baroness Mone and her husband have built over 15 schools in Africa in the past three years.”

The investigation has been instigated by the Met after officials from parliament said the complaint fell outside their jurisdiction. “Police spoke to the complainant and advised that for the investigation to progress a statement would need to be taken; for this to be admissible in any future court proceedings, this would need to be done in person.

“In October, the complainant gave a statement to police and the investigation continues. A 50-year-old woman has been invited to attend for an interview under caution at a future date.”

Baroness Mone’s representatives and the Conservative Party have been contacted for comment. The summons comes just as the Baroness is being investigated for her supposed connection to a PPE company given preferential treatment and more than £220m in government contracts.

