The spectacular Spanish town that stands on top of a cliff 50 metres high

In the northern Spanish province of Girona, on a pedestal cut out by the river Fluvia, there is the most fascinating town that stands on top of a spectacular stone cliff 50 metres high. Its name is Castellfollit de la Roca. This small town in the Pyrenees is located at the entrance to the Garrotxa Volcanic Zone Natural Park.

From this town’s spectacular location, it makes Castelfollit a magnificent natural viewpoint from which you can see the valleys of the Fluvia and Toronell rivers. Perched on top of an immense basaltic cliff, the town of Castellfollit is one of the most captured and painted images in the country.

Its houses actually touch the edge of the precipice, including the bell tower of the church of Sant Salvador, which dates back to the 13th century, and is of late Renaissance style.

Adding to its fame, Castellfollit was one of the first towns in Spain to have a telephone connection. That was back in 1906 when its creation was approved, and by 1907 the network was already installed and in perfect working order.

If you intend to visit this incredible town, you cannot miss one of the routes of the Garrotxa Volcanic Zone Natural Park. It is also essential to visit the basalt quarry, or contemplate the panoramic from the Mirador Placa de Josep Pla.

A visit to the church of Sant Salvador is a must, and you can enjoy a good vermouth in the Plaza de Catalunya. Also, pay a visit to the Vietnam Museum. It is considered to house one of the most unique collections in Europe. You can see a large number of different uniforms that were used during the Asian war, along with pieces of equipment, and medical supplies, among many other things, as reported by 20minutos.es.