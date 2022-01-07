The digital nomad visa in Spain

THERE is a new law currently being proposed that is good news for foreigners who wish to telecommute from Spain, particularly citizens of the United Kingdom who wish to move to Spain following Brexit, but also Canadian, USA citizens, or any other non-EU citizens or residents.

It seems that in a very short time we will have a new law for start-ups in Spain, and this one brings with it important developments in immigration matters for the teleworkers.

This future law aims to promote the creation of new technology companies, attract investment and foreign talent, and turn the Spanish territory into a reference centre for international entrepreneurship.

To achieve these goals, the government proposes to offer a large number of tax incentives to start-up companies and foreign workers and create a new visa for digital nomads or teleworkers relocated to Spain.

Until now, many foreigners who want to telecommute or work from home in Spain face many obstacles because, although they will not enter the Spanish labour market, they will continue to work for a foreign company or offer their services to international clients while living in Spain.

A non-lucrative visa is an option that is best suited in these cases if they wanted to live and work in Spain, but it had the disadvantage that from the outset it did not allow any type of economic activity to be carried out and there is no clear criterion in the interpretation of the rule in this regard

But when this new law is approved (at the present time we do not when) all these foreigners will now have it easier, because with the new visa under the start-up law, they will find the perfect way to work in Spain.

Marisa Moreno Castillo Consul for Denmark and Senior Lawyer at Just Law Solicitors . www.justlawsolicitors.com • [email protected]