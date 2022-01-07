Spain approves the new WiFi 6E connection

The new WiFi 6E technology has been approved to be rolled out in Spain in 2023

No sooner has the 5G network begun to be implemented in the devices in Spain, than along comes WiFi 6E. The Official State Gazette (BOE) has officially published the implementation of the use of this 6 GHz band.

Through this new generation of technology, certified devices will be able to obtain a faster, more stable WiFi, with less interference, which they have called ‘WiFi 6E’. This 6 GHz band will be more advantageous than 5 GHz, and of course much more than 2.4 GHz.

As published in the BOE last Friday, December 24, users will have at their disposal a total of 480 MHz that will be free. In this way, the band can be divided into 24 channels of 20 MHz; in 12 channels of 40 MHz; in 6 channels of 80 MHz, or in 3 channels of 160 MHz.

What is WiFi 6E?

WiFi 6E is the next generation of WiFi connections, and it is an evolution of the WiFi 6, which began to be implemented in 2020. However, the change is not big enough to call it WiFi 7, so it has simply had the ‘E’ added.

Among other things, with this new generation, a theoretical increase in speed of 30 per cent will be obtained. Also, by handling a wider spectrum, there will be fewer glitches when there are too many devices in use nearby, as reported by 20minutos.es.

