Sotogrande: The complete travel guide

NESTLED between Gibraltar and Estepona on the Costa del Sol is the stunning area of Sotogrande, one of Europe’s most exclusive locations to travel to.

Created in 1965 by Joseph McMicking and his wife, Sotogrande offers a taste of luxury travel, with polo, five-star hotels and some of the best golf courses in Spain.

With a stunning coastline, high-end shopping and excellent restaurants, Sotogrande is the perfect spot for a luxury holiday.

That’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this guide to Sotogrande, with everything from the best things to do in the area to the best restaurants and hotels.

Polo in Sotogrande

Sotogrande is famous for its luxurious lifestyle, and nothing says luxury like polo.

Home to the unique Grand Slam International Polo Tournament from late July until the end of August, Sotogrande is a familiar spot for famous international players.

For experienced players and riders, Sotogrande is the perfect spot to have a game, while for beginners there are plenty of classes in this luxury sport.

There are two polo clubs when you travel to Sotogrande.

The Santa Maria Polo Club

Probably the most famous polo club in Spain, Santa Maria holds around 20 tournaments a year and hosts the Gold Cup and Silver cups, which attract the best polo teams in the world.

Address: Autovia del Mediterraneo, 11310

Booking: Online here

Ayala Polo Club

Offering three fields, Atala Polo Club is the perfect spot for a game.

Address: Autovia del Mediterraneo, 11310

Booking: 670 96 18 41 or online here

Golf courses in Sotogrande

Alongside polo, Sotogrande is famed for its excellent golf courses, making it perfect for sports travel.

There are three golf clubs in Sotogrande.

La Reserva de Sotogrande Golf Club

Offering an 18-hold course, La Reserva Sotogrande Golf Club is the perfect spot for an afternoon of the sport.

Address: Avenida La Reserva, 11310

Booking: Online here

Valderrama Golf Club

The Valderrama Golf Club offers an 18-hole course.

Address: Avenida los Cortijos,11310

Booking: Online here

Real Club de Golf Sotogrande

This club offers various courses.

Address: Paseo del Parque, 11310

Booking: Online here

Sotogrande Marina

Those who prefer to spend their holidays on the sea will want to visit Sotogrande’s stunning marina, Puerto Sotogrande, located to the east of the River Guadiaro.

Hosting 1,382 boats, the marina houses, restaurants and shops as well as Sotogrande´s street market.

Jetski and boat rental services are also available.

Beaches in Sotogrande

Sotogrande has a stunning coastline and some of the best beaches on the Costa del Sol.

Here is our guide to the beaches close to Sotogrande.

Sotogrande Port Beach

Located next to the Octogono beach club at the Paseo del Mar, Sotogrande Port Beach offers various restaurants and bars.

Torreguadiaro Beach

One of the busiest beaches in Sotogrande, Torreguadiaro Beach is located next to Sotogrande Port.

Sotogrande Beach

Located at the Paseo del Parque, this long beach offers several popular restaurants.

Alcaidesa Beach

One of the most beautiful beaches in Sotogrande, Alcaidesa Beach is famed for its nature.

Cala Sardina Beach

The Cala Sardina beach (also known as Playa El Cabrero or Cala Taraje) is a virgin beach with dark fine sand. The beach is quite secluded and busy all year round.

10 of the best things to do in Sotogrande

When you travel to Sotogrande there are plenty of activities, from snorkelling to horseriding.

Here is our guide to the best activities in Sotogrande.

1. Boat rental

Enjoy a day on the sea in your own boat with rental from Jugarnia Nautic Sotogrande.

Address: Avenida de la Marina, 1, 11310

Open: Sunday to Saturday 10am to 9pm

Booking: 638 741 376

2. Golf

Sotogrande has some of Spain´s best golf course, making this the perfect spot to get in a game.

3. El Mercado de Levante

The beautiful Sotogrande Marina is now home to one of the most attractive Sunday Markets in the region. Throughout the year enjoy its gastronomy, shops, art galleries and beauty centres.

Address: Avenida de la Marina, 41, 11310

Open: Sunday 10.30 to 2.30pm

Booking: Online here

4. Horseriding

Offering riding lessons as well as riding days and experiences, Polo Valley is one of Sotogrande´s best horseriding locations.

Open: Monday to Sunday 9am to 6pm

Address: Vereda de los Pescadores, 29690

Booking: Online here

5. Spa day

Have a pampering day at Full Vitality Spa Sotogrande where you can enjoy massages and other beauty treatments.

Open: Monday to Sunday from 10am to 11pm

Address: Trocadero Sotogrande, Paseo del Parque, 11310

Booking: Online here

6. Pilates

Offering pilates classes to improve muscle tone and flexibility, Darte Pilates is one for those who love their exercise.

Address: Centro Comercial Mar Y Sol, Ctra. de Arenillas, local 5, 11310

Open: Monday and Wednesday 9am to 8pm, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9am to 3pm

Booking: 956 77 44 18

7. Snorkelling

Head out for a day snorkelling on a chartered boat with Yachting Sotogrande.

Address: Puerto Sotogrande, 11310

Booking: Online here

8. Jet skiing

Ride through the sea while enjoying the amazing power of a jet ski with Sotojets.

Open: Wednesday to Monday 11am to 8pm, Tuesday 7am to 8pm

Address: Hotel Club Maritimo, Av. de la Marina, 11310

Booking: Online here

9. Dolphin watching

Go dolphin watching to see one of the sea´s most beautiful creatures in their natural environment with Headway Sailing.

Address: Ribera del Obispo, Berth 7, Puerto Deportivo de Sotogrande

Booking: 663 242 730

10. Polo lesson

Take part in one of the world´s luxurious sports with a polo class from Iridike Polo.

Address: Crtra San Roque, 11330

Booking: Online here

10 of the best restaurants in Sotogrande

1. Lombardo´s

Serving up some of the best Italian food on the Costa del Sol, Lombardo´s offers Mediterranean dishes as well as vegetarian and vegan food.

Open: Galerias Paniagua 17/20, 11310

Address: Monday to Sunday 6.30pm to 11.15pm

Booking: 956 795 924

2. Bokana

For those who love seafood, Bokana is the perfect spot, offering up some of the best in Sotogrande.

Open: Monday to Sunday 1pm to 12am

Address: Ribera Del Marlin Marina de Sotogrande, 11310

Booking: 956 772 647

3. La Cabaña de Sotogrande

This Mediterranean restaurant offers classic meat and seafood dishes as well as a swimming pool.

Open: Monday to Sunday 7pm to 11.30pm

Address: Urbanizacion los Altos de Valderrama 130 Junto a Hipica de Sotogrande, 11310

Booking: 956 236 063

4. La Verandah

Famed for their steaks and fine dining, La Verandah is one of Sotogrande´s most popular restaurants.

Open: Monday to Sunday from 1pm to 4pm and 7.30pm to 12am

Address: Urbanizacion de Colina del Mar Torreguadiaro

Booking: 956 610 508

5. Eccolo

The best ice cream parlour around, Eccolo offers up Italian gelato and frozen yogurt.

Open: Monday to Thursday from 2pm to 1am and Friday, Saturday, Sunday from 12pm to 1am

Address: Plaza del Agua, Building E, Local 4 Puerto Sotogrande, 11310

Booking: 628 230 720

6. Petit Bistro

For those who love Mediterranean food, Petit Bistro offers an impressive selection of European dishes as well as vegetarian and vegan option.

Open: Monday to Saturday 8am to 4.30pm

Address: Galerias Paniagua Plaza Blanca, 11310

Booking: 956 793 183

7. Trattoria Portobello Sotogrande

For classic Italian dishes, Trattoria Portobello Sotogrande is the perfect spot.

Open: Monday to Saturday 7pm to 11pm, Sunday 1.30pm to 11pm

Address: Plaza Del Agua, Local 10 Puerto Deportivo Sotogrande, 11310

Booking: 956 790 220

8. Foodisiac

Foodisiac brings haute cuisine right to the heart of the Marina de Sotogrande, offering classic Mediterranean dishes.

Open: Monday to Sunday 9am to 12am

Address: Ribera del Marlin, 25 Puerto de Sotogrande, 11310

Booking: 856 399 163

9. Ivory Indian Restaurant

For those who love a curry, this restaurant is the perfect spot.

Open: Tuesday to Sunday 6pm to 12am

Address: Plaza Maestro Escobar, 11310

Booking: 956 790 251

10. Trocadero Sotogrande

For fine dining in stunning surroundings, Trocadero Sotogrande is a great spot, offering seafood and classic Mediterranean dishes.

Open: Monday to Sunday from 11am to 1am

Address: Paseo del Parque, Cadiz, 11310

Booking: 956 795 012

The weather in Sotogrande

Sotogrande has a Mediterranean climate with a highest average monthly temperature of 29 ° C in August, meaking it to perfect place to travel to.

For the weather in Sotogrande now, and for 7-day Sotogrande weather, look at our free Sotogrande weather forecast below.

SOTOGRANDE WEATHER

3 of the best hotels in Sotogrande

1. SO/ Sotogrande

A luxury 5-star hotel offering views of the sea, SO/ Sotogrande is next to the best golf courses.

Address: Avenida Almenara, 11310

Booking: Online here

2. Hotel Encinar de Sotogrande

The Encinar de Sotogrande Hotel is close to some of the best golf courses in Spain as well as Sotogrande’s marina, and offers a pool.

Address: Autovia A-7, Salida 130, 11310

Booking: Online here

3. La Dulcinea

Close to the beach, this luxury property also offers a pool.

Address: Calle Dulcinea del Toboso 14, 11310

Booking: Online here

Getting to Sotogrande

The nearest airport to Sotogrande is Gibraltar (GIB) at 9 miles, however Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport offers more international flights and is 52 miles away.

Important contacts

Holidays are great but it is important to have information on important contacts.

Emergency services, including health, police and fire: 112

Reporting a theft: 902 102 112

