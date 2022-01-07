Search continues across Spain for cowardly hit and run driver who killed medical student

The Municipal Police are still searching for the hit and run driver who killed young medical student Claudia San Roman Medina.

The Municipal Police are still searching for the hit and run driver who killed young medical student Claudia San Roman Medina on November 20, at 1:48am in the Moncloa district of Madrid.

A month and a half after the unfortunate event in the Moncloa district, the subject, a Moroccan repeat offender who should have voluntarily entered prison four weeks ago for previous events, remains unaccounted for.

Both the local Police Judicial Traffic Police Unit and the Comprehensive Unit of the Puente de Vallecas District, where the fugitive resided, are still combing the area and all the places where he could have hidden. As reported by ABC, more than 30 addresses have been investigated.

There have also been over 40 people investigated, interrogated or watched to find the murderer.

There is a national search and arrest warrant against the individual, with sources in the case stating that this means that if the fugitive tried to travel within or outside of Spain he would be intercepted at train stations or at any airport within Spanish borders.

The same would happen if he is identified in a car or walking down the street, either at the hands of the local or national police, the Guardia Civil or any Security Corps.

The Municipal Police have taken a statement for the second time from the Moroccan’s girlfriend, or ex-girlfriend, who told officers that she had not heard from him since the day before and that she does not want to see him again.

It is believed that the suspect could be outside Madrid and the possibility that he has fled the country is less likely, although he still has ties in Morocco. In addition, it has been verified that his two mobile phones have been turned off since the incident.

The individual, whose identity for the moment has not been made public, will be 23 years old in February. He has nine previous police reports for robberies with force, violence (robberies) and an attack on an officer of the authority.

It is clear that the suspect was driving too fast and made no efforts to brake to avoid hitting Claudia, who died almost an hour after the incident.

