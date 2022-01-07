Science teacher arrested for vaccinating underage student

A school science teacher has been arrested in the United States for vaccinating a 17-year-old student who willingly went to her house to receive the vaccine.

A teacher at a high school in New York with no formal medical training was arrested for reportedly vaccinating a 17-year-old student against COVID-19, reported the local authorities.

The police said that Laura Russo administered the vaccine at her home, despite not having legal authorisation to give injections nor consent from the teenager’s parents.

Russo, who is 54 and teaches biology, was arrested on New Year’s Eve and could face four years in prison if she is found guilty. Injections can be dangerous if administered incorrectly. Doctors and health professionals must make sure that a vaccine is authentic and within date. They must also ask patients about their medical history and monitor for any reactions after the injection.

The police reported that it is not clear how Russo obtained the supposed COVID vaccine or what type it was. The only vaccine that is currently authorised for use in under-18s in the United States is the Pfizer vaccine.

The video of the incident shows Russo saying “you’ll be fine, I hope.” “Here you go. At-home vaccine,” she adds.

The teenager’s parents called the police when he arrived home and told them what had happened.

“She had obtained a vaccine,” said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. “That’s still under investigation on how she got it.”

The headteacher of Herricks High School, where Russo teaches science, gave a statement in which he said that she “is a district employee who has been removed from the classroom and reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation”.

The trial is set for January 21.

