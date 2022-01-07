Risky rescue in Granada after paraglider becomes caught on high-voltage cable

The Guardia Civil was alerted to the accident of a paraglider who had become caught on a high-voltage cable as he attempted to land in Almuñécar, Granada.

The Guardia Civil rescued a 48-year-old German citizen on January 2 after his paraglider had become caught on a high-voltage cable at a height of 40 metres in Almuñécar, on the coast of Granada.

The specialist mountain unit of the Guardia Civil was alerted to the incident at around 6:00 p.m. when 112 Emergencies reported that a paraglider had become stuck on a high-voltage cable as he was trying to land.

Upon receiving the alert, a team of four specialists travelled to the zone, where they were met by the Almuñécar fire department and medical services, along with technicians from the electrical company Iberdrola. The technicians cut the electricity supply and took a rope up to the nearest electricity pylon.

The Guardia Civil officers secured the rope and one of the specialists climbed up to the paraglider. He then used a pulley to attach the end of the rope to the man’s harness so that he could be taken down safely.

When the victim had been secured by the specialists who were on the ground, the officer cut the man free from the paraglider and they brought him down. He received medical assistance for severe bruising on the right leg caused by the cords of the paraglider.

