IF you’re anything like me, as the year draws to a close you’re already thinking about what you achieved in 2021 (and of course what a crazy year it has been – again!!!) and setting your goals for 2022.

What is it that you want to achieve or accomplish? Do let me know I love to hear what you are all striving for.

Most people go about goal setting in a way that makes it really difficult for them to achieve their target.

Want to know how to get things done and achieve those goals you are seeking?

In the world of Mental Toughness Dr Jason Selk is one of the world’s leading coaches, he specialises in developing mental toughness for peak performance – I don’t know about you, but when I am wanting to achieve a goal, I want to be the BEST I can.

In the book written with his colleague Dr Ellen Reed – Relentless Solution Focus – they tell us that the one characteristic all phenomenally successful people share is mental toughness. Mentally tough people are better at making decisions more quickly and with better results. They possess the uncanny ability to control what goes on between their ears. (I’m still working on that One – LOL)

Instead of allowing their minds to focus on their problems when adversity strikes, the most successful people have learned to direct their thoughts in a systematic manner that produces positive emotions and productive actions: they have a Relentless Solution Focus.

When you master this practice, confidence and momentum grow, taking you and your team to higher levels of performance and achievement.

Note: RELENTLESS solution focus.

Here’s the game he tells his elite athletes (and executives) to play:

When something goes sideways, give yourself 60 seconds (that’s it! 60 seconds!) to feel bad about it, blame someone for it, whatever works for you.

60 seconds. Tick tock. Tick tock. Tick tock.

DING!

Whining over.

Now? Now, it’s time to find a SOLUTION to your problem.

You don’t need to solve the whole thing -and you shouldn’t try to. Just find one TINY (!) thing you can do right now that would move you forward in a positive, constructive direction.

Relentless. Solution. Focus.

R E L E N T L E S S.

Quick consult with dictionary:

relentless |rəˈlen(t)ləs|

adjective

oppressively constant; incessant

Yep. Relentless. Solution. Focus.

So… What’s your #1 stressor right now? What’s going to get in the way of you achieving your goals for the next year?

Give yourself 60 seconds to whine.

Starting now…

And… Time’s up!

Now: What’s the one little thing you can do right now to improve the situation by 1 per cent? Get on that!

As we get ready to see the New Year in what’s the outcome you are striving for in 2022, stop to think about the process, the baby steps, what’s the micro things you need to be doing that will get you to the outcome? Now go work the process.

Prepare yourself to receive the good things you are after. Here’s to a successful 2022.

Stay Focused, Keep Positive and Choose to +1 in Every Moment.

Ignite Your Passion, Fulfil Your Dreams and Awaken Your Greatness!

Love, Hugs, High Fives and Fist Bumps

Toni x

