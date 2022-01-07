President of Kazakhstan orders protesters to be shot and killed

The President of Kazakhstan has ordered security forces to shoot and kill protesters.

In a new television message to the public, the President of Kazakhstan Kasim-Zhomart Tokayev has just ordered the security forces to shoot to kill the protesters.

“I have given the order to shoot to kill without prior notice,” he assured the cameras.

In his words, “20,000 terrorists are attacking Almati.”

Tokayev also warned that “there will be no negotiations with terrorists” and affirmed that “those who do not surrender immediately will be annihilated.”

For him, “foreign figures” are behind the revolt.

He has labelled the calls “from abroad for a negotiation between the sides to resolve the problems politically” and stupid and asked “Is it possible to negotiate with criminals and murderers?” before stressing that the authorities face “armed criminals and entrants, both nationals and foreigners.”

The city of Almati is the most affected by the demonstrations. According to the authorities, at least thirteen officers and “dozens” of protesters died in the course of the disturbances when the protesters tried to break into various government buildings.

The Kazakh Ministry of the Interior estimates that some 2,000 people have been detained in the city.

The uprising, which began on New Year’s Day against a fuel price hike in western Kazakhstan, has had a severe knock-on effect on cryptocurrency.

