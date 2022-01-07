Northern Qinghai province in China hit by 6.3 magnitude earthquake

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has struck the northern part of Qinghai province in China



According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the northern region of Qinghai province in China has been struck by an earthquake measuring a magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale.

EMSC said the quake occurred at a depth of 10km, which being so close to the surface, caused properties to move violently. One person was reported injured, and several homes were damaged by the large tremor.

Peru’s capital of Lima was also the victim of a tremor earlier in the day. A 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook parts of the city and its surrounding areas. Authorities have reported that at least one person was injured and damage caused to three homes.

The Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) said that the quake occurred at around 5:27am on Friday, January 7, at a depth of 116km. Its epicentre was located 19km to the northeast of Lima.

A major motorway that links Lima to the centre of the country had been blocked by falling rocks said authorities. Many residents were known to have fled from their homes when they started shaking, with Peru a regular hotbed of seismic activity, located in the so-called ‘Pacific Ring Of Fire‘ that runs along the coast of the continent.

Civil defence authorities said one resident, 28-year-old Jeison Arapa was apparently evacuating his home when he fell from the third floor of his building.

Hernando Tavera, the IGP director, in a statement on the institute´s website, said, “It is possible that this moderate-magnitude event has generated, in high areas, rockfalls and landslides on roads and in valleys, and even possible damage to precarious homes”.

A tsunami has been ruled out by Navy hydrography experts. Taking to Twitter, Peru’s President Pedro Castillo posted, “People of Peru, let us remain calm, but let us be prepared for any aftershock”.

Canete and Chincha provinces, to the south of Lima, also felt the tremor, as did Chimbote, a port city almost 400km away, to the north of the epicentre, as reported by geo.tv.

