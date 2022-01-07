Mum left mortified after blaming Ryanair for charging her £115 for €7 prosecco

A mum from Liverpool was left mortified after blaming Ryanair for charging her £115 for a €7 bottle of prosecco.

The mum-of-five from Toxteth, Dawn Paisley Mills, bought a small bottle of Mionetto Prosecco on a Ryanair flight from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to Faro, Portugal on July 1 2020.

She said the bottle was a gift for her boyfriend and should have only cost €7, however, when she returned from her flight she noticed Ryanair had charged her £115 on her bank statement.

Thinking this was the charge for the prosecco, Dawn spent the next 18 months making numerous complaints and refund requests to Ryanair.

Regarding the purchase, Dawn said: “I don’t usually buy anything on flights but a couple sitting next to me had bought the bottle and it was quite pretty and it was tiny.”

“So I called them over so I could buy it as a present for my boyfriend. I didn’t think anything of it. I wanted to pay with cash but they said they were only taking cards, so I put my card in and paid.”

“I filmed myself with the bottle of wine to put on Facebook to let my friends know that I was on the flight. I was saying ‘look, I’ve bought this wine as a gift.’”

“I got home five days later and went into my bank account and saw I had been charged £115.”

“I was asking my bank to get the money back and they were telling me to give them all the evidence, so I sent them all the paperwork, the pictures of me.”

“My bank asked if I had a receipt, but at some point I cleared my bag out – you’re not going to keep a receipt you think is for €7.”

Dawn struggled to get any response from Ryanair’s automated customer service system.

She said: “When you phone them, you don’t speak to people.”

“They’re all automated calls and every time you ring through, this call puts you onto another automated voice which brings you back to the beginning, so you don’t get to speak to anybody.”

“Then they tell you to go online and when you go online, they’ve got these ‘chatbots’.”

“You’re talking to these chatbots, trying to tell them what’s happened and then the chatbot says ‘we’ve not got enough information’ and then it cuts you off.”

However, Dawn found out the real reason for the charge yesterday, January 7 and it is likely she actually received the bottle of bubbly for free as Ryanair’s card machines had not been working!

