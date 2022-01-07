Man receives voicemail from NHS Test and Trace caller “having sex”

A dad who was ill with Covid was shocked to receive a voicemail of what sounded like an NHS Test and Trace call handler having sex.

William Ryan, from Basildon in Essex, was shocked when he missed a call from NHS Test and Trace and received a voicemail that sounded like people having sex.

Mr Ryan had tested positive for Covid and was ill in bed when he received the voicemail, BBC Radio Essex reports.

Mr Ryan said: “They rang me quite early so I was still asleep as I was ill. Then I woke up to a voicemail.”

“I didn’t recognise the number so I listened to it and I was disgusted with what I heard on the voicemail.”

“I looked up the number to see who it was and it came back with the Test and Trace number.”

Mr Ryan said he heard two people talking before inappropriate sounds were made.

“Two people were talking and then the two people were having sex really,’ he added. ‘It was like someone is basically having a good time on a professional call. “

“I was quite shocked I had to listen to it around three or four times and I sent it to a few people and was like, ‘Am I hearing right?’

“Everyone I sent it to said, ‘Yes definitely, it is what you’re saying it is.’”

Mr Ryan said he double-checked the phone number to confirm that it was from a legitimate NHS Test and Trace line before making a complaint and he was asked to send through a recording of the voicemail and a screenshot of the phone number.

Mr Ryan called what happened “unprofessional” and said he “just wants an apology.”

He added: “It’s unprofessional. I know people are working from home. I’m working from home myself and I’ve got kids and stuff.”

“If I have a phone call come through I will either step in my garden or out in my shed where it’s quiet.”

“I just want an apology really and truly.”

Mr Ryan was told he would have to wait 25 days for the results of the investigation.

“I wouldn’t think in a million years this would ever happen to someone like me,” he added.

“Someone leaving that sort of a voicemail on my phone.”

A spokesperson for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which runs Test and Trace, said: “We have received a complaint from a member of the public relating to a voicemail message received from an NHS Test and Trace call handler.”

“UKHSA contracts external service providers to deliver this service and expects high standards of all contracted staff at all times.”

“We are investigating the matter jointly with the employing agency and have additionally written directly to the complainant.”

“We will ensure this service provider takes any action necessary following the investigation, and we will continue to work with all our service providers to ensure high-quality services are delivered at all times.”

“The tracing service has contacted 27 million people since the beginning of the pandemic and helped to detect 9.4 million cases of Covid-19. We take the service provided by our contact tracing contractors very seriously.”

