Málaga: Hundreds of gifts delivered to the elderly on Kings Day.

HUNDREDS of gifts were delivered to elderly people with few resources between Málaga city, Coín and Benalmádena on Kings Day.

Renowned Málaga chef Chicho Marín along with his friends, provincial deputy Juande Villena and doctor Esther Ristori, distributed around 300 gifts Christmas gifts, which were donated to the elderly people in Málaga province, under “Operation Grandfather”.

This represents the third time the trio have undertaken the generous task, having distributed children’s food under “Operation Food” and Christmas toys under “Operation Toy” in 2020.

As Chicho Marín explained to La Opinion de Malaga in mid-December, the elderly grandparents, who are linked to various local social organisations, such as the Asilo de los Ángeles, the Food Bank ‘La Unión’ of Ciudad Jardín, the social services of La Palma-Palmilla and the Coín Town Hall, received gifts from anonymous people, after they wrote a letter to the Three Kings, in which they detailed the presents they would like to receive.

Marín explained that to avoid crowds, the donated gifts, which were stored in a warehouse in La Malagueta, were collected and distributed by groups and institutions over two days – January 5 and 6.

Marín has refused to close the door on the idea of repeating Operation Grandfather, although with different groups, next Christmas.

