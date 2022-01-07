THE funeral plan experts at Golden Leaves have announced a January offer, with a reduction on deposits, two years interest-free payments, and payments from € 51.43 a month.

This offer, which is available throughout January, will also see the payment term on Golden Leaves plans increased to up to seven years, making the monthly payments on their Opal plan € 51.43 a month and payments on their Pearl plan € 58.23 a month.

Funeral plan deposits will be reduced to € 100.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Golden Leaves are experts in funeral plans, ensuring that your wishes are carried out in full when the time comes and saving your loved ones from having to plan your funeral in another country and another language.

Their plans also ensure that you beat rising funeral costs, making sure that your service is paid in full and that your loved ones are not left with any further costs.

Their experts can help you find the right plan for you, whichever type of service you want and wherever you want to hold it, making sure that you get the service you set out and helping your loved ones.

Golden Leaves offers three funeral plans, the Opal plan, Pearl plan and Golden plan.

The Opal plan offers a simple funeral service, including a coffin, cremation, urn, hearse and funeral staff.

The Pearl plan offers a traditional funeral service, including burial or cremation, and a quality coffin or urn.

The Golden plan is for those who want to be repatriated to the UK and offers all the services for a repatriation and funeral in the UK.

When you buy a Golden Leaves funeral plan the funds are held in the Golden Leaves trust, which manages the funds to achieve stable long-term growth.

The trust is overseen independently by a board of trustees and fully regulated. The fund is annually, independently audited and subject to strict actuarial reporting to ensure that it remains solid, stable, and above all, completely secure.

When you buy one of its pre-paid plans with the Golden Leaves offer, they ensure that your money will remain safe.

Whether you purchase your plan by way of a single payment or monthly installments, all Golden Leaves Funeral Plan funds ounce received, are paid directly into the Golden Leaves trust.

The Golden Leaves trust independently manages the funds to achieve stable long-term growth, specifically to cover the increasing cost of funeral services.

The trust is regulated and is overseen by a board of trustees, who have appointed Julius Bar and Quilter Cheviot as the investment fund managers for the trust, and Lloyds as the fund’s banker.

The fund is annually, independently audited and subject to strict actuarial reporting to ensure that it remains solid, stable, and above all, completely secure.

To save money on your funeral plan and ensure that your loved ones are not left to plan your service or with further costs, contact Golden Leaves about their offer before January 31 and begin choosing the right funeral plan for you.

To find out more about Golden Leaves Funeral Plans and how they can meet your needs, visit their website or contact them.

www.funerals.goldenleavesinternational.com/ • [email protected]

• Facebook: goldenleavesspain