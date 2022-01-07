Huge news for EU homeowners as France lifts important travel restrictions

France has lifted some of their travel restrictions in huge news for EU homeowners travelling from Britain. The ban on Brits has been partially lifted after last month saw a blanket stoppage in all arrivals from the nation in a bid to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.

However, the French Consul has now said some of the restrictions have been eased. They wrote on their social media account: “As of January 6, 2022, the list of compelling reasons is extended.

“In particular, business trips in both directions and transits through France to reach their home in the EU are facilitated.”

This is amazing news for the people, including Brits who live in Spain, who were prevented from travelling home after they left for the UK over the festive period as EU homeowners were not covered by the compelling reasons. The confusion and short notice of the original restrictions left people stranded and caused massives pile-ups of traffic at the ports as people raced to enter France before the doors closed.

Tourists are yet to be welcomed back into France, as holidays are not a compelling reason to travel to the country. Officials and travel agents are hoping that this will also be eased or removed in the coming weeks.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal told The Local that it could be “next week” as a timeframe for loosening restrictions further, with many hoping they will be lifted in time for the February half term.

France announced the travel ban on December 16, stating that all arrivals must have an “essential reason to travel to, or come from, the UK, both for the unvaccinated and vaccinated”.

The tightening and easing of travel rules have been widespread over the last month as Omicron spread across Europe. Germany recently lifted a travel ban on UK tourists just a few weeks after installing it and the UK itself has changed its rules regarding self-isolation and testing after travel.

