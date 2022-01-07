Granada police arrest one of New Zealand’s most wanted fugitives

One of the most wanted fugitives in New Zealand has been arrested by police in Granada



Guardia Civil officers in Granada have arrested an elusive fugitive from New Zealand justice who was wanted for trial suspected of the commission of crimes related to large-scale drug trafficking. and membership of a criminal organisation.

According to the investigation carried out within the framework of ‘Operation Essex’ by the National Organised Crime Group of New Zealand, he is credited with the leadership of a criminal organization that in 2019 introduced 500 kilos of methamphetamine, a powerful psychostimulant drug, in that Pacific Ocean country.

Interpol had disseminated the requisition to all the countries that make up said international police organisation and it meant that the now detained could be arrested, even under a false identity, in the United Kingdom, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, or Spain.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Known in the criminal world with the nickname of ‘Baldy’, the 50-year-old MB had moved to Sierra Nevada to spend a few days in the Granada ski resort. Unknown to him, the Guardia Civil was on his trail, and initiated a spectacular plan to locate and arrest him.

Yesterday, on Three Kings Day, officers of the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police, and the Information Group of the Granada Guardia Civil Command began an ambitious operation that aimed to try to identify him among the thousands of visitors who were enjoying the ski resort on such a busy day.

Around 40 officers took part in the operation, among them agents specialised in neutralising particularly dangerous armed criminals. It was unknown whether the suspect could be carrying a weapon, or even being escorted by other members of the gang.

They tracked him inch by inch, and once the station closed to the public, the plain-clothes surveillance team identified and focused the target in a hotel cafeteria. At that moment they pounced and proceeded with their arrest, carried out without incident.

The detainee was brought to justice today, Friday, January 7, with the jurisdiction for the extradition process ordering his entry into prison. According to the criminal legislation in force in New Zealand, the detainee could face a sentence of up to life imprisonment.

Other members of his criminal organisation have already been tried in that country but the arrest of ‘Baldy’, the mastermind of the gang, was the missing piece of the puzzle, as reported by granadadigital.es.