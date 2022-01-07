Furious Gino D’Acampo says restaurant liquidation rumours are “all c**p!”

Chef Gino D’Acampo has broken his silence following rumours about the future of his restaurants after his Pasta Bar chain went into liquidation.

This Morning Chef Gino D’Acampo, 45, has broken his silence following rumours about the future of his restaurants after his Pasta Bar chain went into liquidation, according to reports. When he returned from a family holiday, Gino took to social media to “set the record straight” on the claims.

Posting a video from his home, the feisty Italian chef said: “When I got back I saw a lot of c**p about my restaurant.”

“Apparently, my restaurant had been into liquidation.”

“Now, I don’t usually do stuff like this, but I thought, let me set the record straight here.”

“About 10 years ago, I opened a business called Pasta Bar, which is serving Italian food very fast in the centre of London, three little shops.”

“And we tried for 10 years, and then Covid came around and I thought, do you know what? We had to close.”

“There was no point to pursue with the idea, which, by the way, I absolutely love and I will continue with that with another business.”

He continued: “So the Pasta Bar business has got nothing to do with my restaurant business, with my import business, or any other business that I do, it’s a stand-alone business going into liquidation.”

“We have to move on, this is what business is all about – sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.”

“Now, let’s talk about the restaurant business, which is growing really, really well, so much so that this year alone, I’m going to be opening three mega sites and one I’m going to be opening in Italy!”

“Now the other thing as well that I want everyone to know, finally, I’ve got it! Yes, I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant in Alderley Edge and two days ago, we did it, I opened the restaurant!”

“Now, if you live around the area, the restaurant used to be called Piccolino, so what I did, I kicked them out and now it’s called Luciano, like my son.”

“I’ve invested thousands and thousands of pounds into the restaurant, a brand new kitchen, all everything all kitted out, and I’m going to be there on the 24th of January to celebrate the opening of a new restaurant.”

“And I hope to see you there, I can’t wait! So Alderley Edge, brand new restaurant, so exciting.”

Gino finished by saying: “And guys, can I give you a suggestion? When you see something mainly remember this it’s all c**p!”

