Fewer flights and options for Gibraltar travellers as airlines reschedule

THE pandemic has seriously affected the airlines and routes travelling to and from Gibraltar with the withdrawal of both Eastern Airlines and Wizz Air as well as suspension of flights to Morocco by Royal Air Maroc.

Both British Airways and EasyJet are still flying to and from the UK with BA just running to London Heathrow whilst EasyJet now cover Bristol, Edinburgh, London Gatwick and Manchester even though the Gibraltar Airport website indicates that all airlines are operating.

If you are thinking of taking advantage of Gibraltar to fly to the UK it is worth mentioning that there is no longer any long-term car parking near to the terminal and Spanish taxis are prohibited from crossing the border with passengers.

With no ferries operating to Morocco, the port is beginning to see some cruise ships returning and on Friday January 7, welcomed the inaugural visit of the new P&O flagship MS Iona which is one of the world’s first LNG powered vessels.

Although it has a capacity to carry 5,200 passengers, on this occasion it carried just 2,484 plus a crew of 1,657 but with its high density of population and ever-growing rate of infection, the Rock may not have seen all of the passengers heading for Main Street shopping or the cable car to visit the top of the Rock.

