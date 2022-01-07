EVEN sniffer dogs deserve a holiday on the Costa del Sol and there are two in Calahonda now.

Anoplophora Spürhunde Schweiz® was founded in 2012 in Switzerland by Daniel Hagemeier and supplies sniffer dogs able to identify invasive species, especially insects after having a period of exhaustive training.

Two of them, Labrador retrievers Grace and Meghan who have been working in Bio-Security for the French and Swiss Governments during Spring and Autumn have been brought to the Costa del Sol for a few weeks of rest and recreation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They have spent six months checking imports on top of wooden pallets arriving mainly from China to France and Switzerland (as well as exotic plants) for beetles and other living animals that not should be allowed to be imported to Europe.

Currently the two special ladies have been drawing admiring looks as they are taken for daily exercise along the walkway by the Calahonda beach with their handler, invariably carrying their favourite toys.

According to Daniel Hagemeier they are very happy to stop and be admired by other passers-by.

Thank you for reading ‘Even Sniffer dogs deserve a holiday on the Costa del Sol’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.