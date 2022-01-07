Disaster narrowly averted during Three Kings parade in Almeria City

A STRAY bullet was found on an Almeria City café terrace during the Three Kings procession on January 5.

A large group of adults who had four babies and three small children with them were on the terrace of a Plaza de San Sebastian cafeteria watching the parade.

They said afterwards that they had heard a report, initially assuming that it had been made by a firework, little suspecting how close they were to a potential tragedy.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



One of the adults, the father of a five-year-old and a baby, was the first to realise what had happened after he felt something brush past his leg and, looking down, saw a bullet about 20 centimetres away from his right foot.

There were moments of confusion although not panic, he told the Spanish media afterwards, although the adults were appalled by the potential danger to themselves and the children.

The Policia Nacional took charge of the bullet which was handed over to Forensics to to identify the type and calibre of the firearm used.

They are not ruling out any theories at this stage of the investigation that is being carried out by the Policia Judicial criminal investigation section, police sources said.