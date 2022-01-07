Cristian Ghilli, the junior clay pigeon shooting champion has died in a freak accident while out hunting in Italy

Cristian Ghilli, the young 18-year-old Italian world clay pigeon shooting champion has tragically died in a freak accident. He had been out with friends on a hunting trip when he accidentally managed to shoot himself in the stomach.

They were reportedly out in woods near Montecatini Val di Cecina, in the Italian province of Pisa. Apparently, Ghilli bent down to load fresh cartridges into his gun and it went off, blasting him once with a round in the abdomen.

The emergency services were mobilised, with two ambulances heading into the forest. Ghilli was immediately rushed to a Tuscany hospital but even though doctors carried out emergency surgery, sadly he died overnight, due to internal bleeding. He reportedly passed away at around 10pm on Thursday, January 6.

After hearing the terrible news, a statement was released by Luciano Rossi, the president of the Italian Shooting Federation. Local media report him as saying, “Last October, the young skeet player was crowned World Champion in teams, and in the Mixed Team, accompanying the gold with a third individual place in the World Cup in Lima, Peru“.

“In May 2021 he had won gold in the individual, team, and Mixed Team competition in the European Championship in Osjiek in Croatia”, he continued. “With respect, silence, condolences in the face of a tragedy that leaves everyone upset. May the earth be light to you, Cristian”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

