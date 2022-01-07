Spain’s Covid numbers for Thursday, January 6



Spain’s Covid numbers were not published today, Thursday, January 6, as it is a public holiday. Even so, nine communities have updated their data, showing an increase of almost 84,000 more positives.

By communities, there are the figures collected by EFE:

ANDALUSIA

In the 24 hours, 2,341 cases of Covid have been diagnosed, and eight deaths registered. In addition, those admitted in Andalusian hospitals have increased by 55, and now total 1,388. Of the total, 200 are in ICUs, six more than yesterday.

ARAGON

For the second consecutive day has reached a new record, by registering 7,476 new cases.

BALEARICS

4,044 new infections have been diagnosed in one day. This is a new daily maximum. The Health department has not reported any new deaths.

CANTABRIA

New coronavirus infections continue to rise, registering another record number, with 2,218 cases. The number of hospitalised patients has decreased to 176, six less than in the last balance. According to data from the Cantabrian Health Service, in recent hours there have been no deaths and the number of patients in intensive care remains at 26.