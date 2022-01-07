Spain’s Covid numbers for Thursday, January 6
Spain’s Covid numbers were not published today, Thursday, January 6, as it is a public holiday. Even so, nine communities have updated their data, showing an increase of almost 84,000 more positives.
By communities, there are the figures collected by EFE:
ANDALUSIA
In the 24 hours, 2,341 cases of Covid have been diagnosed, and eight deaths registered. In addition, those admitted in Andalusian hospitals have increased by 55, and now total 1,388. Of the total, 200 are in ICUs, six more than yesterday.
ARAGON
For the second consecutive day has reached a new record, by registering 7,476 new cases.
BALEARICS
4,044 new infections have been diagnosed in one day. This is a new daily maximum. The Health department has not reported any new deaths.
CANTABRIA
New coronavirus infections continue to rise, registering another record number, with 2,218 cases. The number of hospitalised patients has decreased to 176, six less than in the last balance. According to data from the Cantabrian Health Service, in recent hours there have been no deaths and the number of patients in intensive care remains at 26.
CATALONIA
Catalonia has accounted for about 31,000 new confirmed cases, and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. However, the risk of regrowth remains stable, and the speed of the spread of the virus decreases.
According to the data updated today by the Health Department, there are a total of 1,918 people admitted in Catalan hospitals, 62 more than yesterday, while 467 patients are seriously ill in the ICU, one less than yesterday.
GALICIA
Galicia added a total of 4,869 new infections, 96 less than yesterday. The situation in hospitals continues to be contained despite the high number of infections and active cases. In the last day there has been an increase in hospital admissions, to 378, while the number of people admitted to the ICU has decreased to 53.
MURCIA
There is also a new record in the Murcian community, with 5,520 new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, when six people aged between 57 and 90 years old died.
NAVARRE
Navarre has registered 3,320 new cases, which is a slight drop on Tuesday’s 3,616. Yesterday, Wednesday 5, 204 patients remained hospitalised for coronavirus, with 22 in ICUs.
BASQUE COUNTRY
Euskadi accumulates four days with more than a hundred daily new admissions in its hospitals. A total of 13,258 new infections are reported, and an accumulated incidence that is already 5,761.80 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, as reported by larazon.es.
