Compromis complains of Tren de la Costa delays after five years of inaction

Linda Hall
CARLES MULET: Urged central government to expedite plans for Alicante-Valencia rail link Photo credit: Senado.es

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY senator Carles Mulet lamented the central government’s inaction regarding the €1.657 billion Tren de la Costa.

This much-requested coastal train would connect the cities of Alicante and Valencia with a direct rail link instead of via an intercity train that makes a time-consuming inland dogleg.

Even after the entire Line 9 reopens early next year, the Tram service will halt at the Denia terminus and passengers wanting to travel to Gandia or further will still need to take a taxi or an infrequent bus, as Denia’s mainline railway station closed decades ago.

Mulet called on Madrid to produce the required Environmental Impact report necessary before the Tren de la Costa project can advance further.

“Over the past five years, this much-needed project seems to have moved little or nothing,” Mulet complained.


Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

