Compromis complains of Tren de la Costa delays after five years of inaction

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY senator Carles Mulet lamented the central government’s inaction regarding the €1.657 billion Tren de la Costa.
This much-requested coastal train would connect the cities of Alicante and Valencia with a direct rail link instead of via an intercity train that makes a time-consuming inland dogleg.
Even after the entire Line 9 reopens early next year, the Tram service will halt at the Denia terminus and passengers wanting to travel to Gandia or further will still need to take a taxi or an infrequent bus, as Denia’s mainline railway station closed decades ago.
Mulet called on Madrid to produce the required Environmental Impact report necessary before the Tren de la Costa project can advance further.
“Over the past five years, this much-needed project seems to have moved little or nothing,” Mulet complained.