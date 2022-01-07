Compromis complains of Tren de la Costa delays after five years of inaction

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY senator Carles Mulet lamented the central government’s inaction regarding the €1.657 billion Tren de la Costa.

This much-requested coastal train would connect the cities of Alicante and Valencia with a direct rail link instead of via an intercity train that makes a time-consuming inland dogleg.

Even after the entire Line 9 reopens early next year, the Tram service will halt at the Denia terminus and passengers wanting to travel to Gandia or further will still need to take a taxi or an infrequent bus, as Denia’s mainline railway station closed decades ago.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Mulet called on Madrid to produce the required Environmental Impact report necessary before the Tren de la Costa project can advance further.

“Over the past five years, this much-needed project seems to have moved little or nothing,” Mulet complained.