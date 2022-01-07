Britney Spears shares nude snaps as she celebrates her freedom

Britney Spears has posted nude photographs of herself to her followers on Instagram as she celebrates finally being free from her toxic conservatorship. The singer stripped naked – bar a pair of white knee-high socks and a choker – for her latest social media post.

Covering her nipple and crotch with emojis, Britney told her followers: “Free woman energy has never felt better.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The commenting function was turned off for the post, which racked up 750,000 likes in just one hour from the fans of the singer. The post came after the landmark ruling in her conservatorship case that means her father Jamie Spears is no longer in charge of her personal and financial decisions.

The entertainer has used her newly found freedom to speak out against the non-consensual agreement that forced her under the watchful eye of her family for over a decade. She often also shares videos of her singing and dancing at home.

Britney Spears also recently revealed that her hiatus from music is to annoy her family after she was made to work during the 13-year conservatorship. The star wrote in a lengthy post in December that she was ‘screaming inside’ when she was told that she couldn’t perform new songs and remixes of her older tracks – even though her sister Jamie-Lynn WAS allowed to do so.

Britney explained: “So much wasted time to only embarrass me and humiliate me and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do my music anymore… that’s just the surface issues. People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally… and after what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business!!!!

“They really hurt me!!!!!! Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying “F**k You” in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work… It’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win…”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.