BREAKING: Man City’s Benjamin Mendy released on bail following SEVEN rape accusations

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been freed on bail by Judge Patrick Thompson at a hearing at Chester Crown Court today, January 7, following a series of sexual assault accusations from young women.

Mendy, 27, was due to go on trial this month, however, the trial has now been pushed back until June at the earliest.

He has been bailed until a further pre-trial hearing on January 24.

His full conditions of bail weren’t given in open court but Mendy was told he must live at his home address, must not contact any of the women involved and surrender his passport by midnight tonight.

Wearing a black suit and white shirt, Mendy only replied with “OK” to the judge.

He stands accused of seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against five different women, with the rape charges relating to four different women and the sexual assault charge a fifth.

All of the incidents allegedly happened between October 2020 and August last year.

The footballer’s lawyer has denied the charges on Mendy’s behalf.

Mendy’s co-defendant, Louis Saha Matturie, is also accused of six counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

None of the women involved have been identified.

