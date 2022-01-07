Breaking News – Legendary Hollywood actor and the first black man to win an Oscar, Sir Sidney Poitier, has died.

Sir Sidney made history by receiving the Academy of Motion Pictures statuette for his work in Lilies of the Field, going on to star in dozens of other films and TV shows.

He had three box offices hits with ‘In the Heat of the Night’, ‘To Sir, with Love’ and ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’.

In the film In the Heat of the Night, the actor delivered the iconic line: “They call me Mister Tibbs.”

Sir Sidney also directed a number of projects.

The cause of death has not yet been announced.

