Breaking: 13-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder as man, 46, stabbed in street

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder over a fatal stabbing in West London. 46-year-old Dariusz Wolosz dies 30 minutes after officers were called to the scene of the incident on Yiewsley High Street in West Drayton in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Mr Wolosz was treated by paramedics at the scene but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead on-site at around 12.43 am. The Metropolitan police believe there had been a verbal dispute in nearby Tavistock Road, which then led to an attack upon the Polish national by “a group of males”.

There was a post-mortem carried out on Thursday 6 January that determined the cause of death as stab wounds to the groin and chest. The victim’s family are said to be “distraught” as officers continue their inquiries.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, of the Specialist Crime unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “We believe Dariusz was attacked by a group of males in Tavistock Road following a verbal dispute. The group then fled in different directions.

“The area was busy at the time with passing traffic and people driving past could well have captured dash-cam footage of the incident, and the moments leading up to it.

“Dariusz’s family are distraught and we are doing everything we can to support them at this time.”

Police are urging locals to check their doorbells and dash cameras as they may have captured the incident.

The 13-year-old boy remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.