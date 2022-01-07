Bookings for Mallorca take off following UK travel relaxation

Jet2.com has increased its reservations to Spain by 150 per cent following the travel relaxation from the UK government.

Jet2.com has increased its reservations to Spain by 150 per cent following the travel relaxation from the UK government that fully vaccinated travellers no longer need pre-departure tests when returning to England or a PCR test on return.

In a statement, the airline has confirmed the launch of special offers for those who book their flights or complete holiday packages before January 18 and the result has been an increase of more than double in reservations to Spain compared to the previous 24 hours, returning to present figures at levels from before the start of the pandemic.

The CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, Steve Heapy, lamented that the travel restrictions have done nothing to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, “representing the end of disproportionate and also useless measures.”

“The increase in bookings to Spain is a clear demonstration that the desire for a well-deserved relaxation and to have fun are higher than ever,” he added.

He also pointed out that they start 2022 with “very good feelings” and hopes that “it will only be the first of many good news also for our tourist partners in Spain.”

Referring to Boris Johnson’s announcement, Mr Heapy, said: “The relaxation of travel restrictions is welcome news for both the travel industry and holidaymakers and comes during what is traditionally a very busy period for holiday bookings. We were already heading into the New Year with a strong feeling of positivity and confidence, and the removal of these restrictions really gets 2022 off to a great start.”

