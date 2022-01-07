Argentina issues nuclear weapon warning to UK as classified Falklands document is released

Argentina has warned the UK it is willing to take further actions if more damaging details regarding a warship operation during the Falklands War come to light. The classified Falklands document that has been released showed that Britain shipped 31 nuclear weapons across the Atlantic during the conflict.

The South American country is awaiting more information regarding the weapons being in the waters around the ‘Islas Malvinas’, or Falkland Isles and is threatening to escalate the issues if they do not like what they hear. The classified Falklands document headed “Top Secret Atomic” reveals that HMS Hermes carried 18 deadly weapons into the territory. HMS Invincible, the ship on which Prince Andrew served during the war, transported 12 and the rest were placed on a ship of the Royal Fleet named Regent.

The now-declassified reports reveal that there was great concern regarding the transport of the nuclear weapons by British officials at the time. The political fallout which may result from the misuse of the weaponry was the number one worry, reports the Daily Express. The Ministry of Defence recorded their concern that “nuclear depth bombs” could be lost or damaged and that the general public would find out about it. The note states: “The international repercussion of such an incident could be very damaging”.

The classified Falklands document also shows that a heated row was caused between the Foreign Office and the MoD, with the former telling the latter to “unship” the ukes as soon as possible, according to the news website Declassified UK, who uncovered the document. However, the Navy reportedly refused to give in to the demand.

One MoD official stated that even if there was no pollution in the event of a damaged or sunken weapon, the Argentinians may still obtain the technology, which would leave the UK with much to answer for on the international stage, along with “acute embarrassment in the non-proliferation field”.

The Foreign Office was also aware of the Treaty of Tlatelolco which established a nuclear-free zone in Latin America and surrounding waters, including the Falklands. Britain had signed and ratified the treaty’s protocols, according to Declassified UK.

