Apple to make a Formula One film starring Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton

Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton will star in a new Apple film about Formula One racing

Apple has reportedly landed of the most sought-after movie scripts of the last year. In what has apparently been a major battle between the top studios like Sony and Universal, plus streaming networks like Netflix, it is Apple who stands on the podium and gets the chance to make what should be one of the most promising racing stores in a long time.

This film will have nothing less than Brad Pitt at the helm, presumably in the title role. He will be directed by Joseph Kosinski of Oblivion fame. The legendary Jerry Bruckheimer will be the executive producer, along with Pitt’s own production company Plan B. A very special surprise addition is that of seven-time world F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton. His role in the film is still unknown.

Brad Pitt and Joseph Kosinksi already have one of the most anticipated releases of 2022 on their hands. Top Gun: Maverick is due in cinemas this year. The two have reportedly been searching for a project based on car racing for a long time.

In 2013 it had been announced that they were going to adapt the novel ‘Go Like Hell’ for the big screen. That was a story about the rivalry between Ferrari and Ford. Unfortunately for them, James Mangold came along at the same time, directing Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Le Mans ’66, so their plans had to be shelved temporarily.

This film will tell the story of a retired driver who returns to the track to mentor a promising young Formula 1 driver. Pitt and Kosinski will finally be able to get rid of their thorn with this production.

Motorsport has lent itself to some memorable movies through the decades. There has been Rush, Grand Prix, Le Mans ’66, and even the animation, Cars, which coincidentally was Lewis Hamilton’s foray into film, voicing himself in the sequel., as reported by 20minutos.es.

