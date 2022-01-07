Albir football ground is pitch-perfect after €366,486 facelift

Linda Hall
ALBIR PITCH: Alfaz mayor Vicente Arques visits the remodelled football ground Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

AFTER 13 years of heavy use, Pitch 11 at Albir football ground has received a €366,486 makeover.

The state-of-the-art pitch with artificial turf will offer fast play without mishaps, announced Alfaz mayor Vicente Arques as he inspected the Albir installation

Arques drew attention to the great work carried out on Pitch 11 adjoining the new Pitch 8, which is also surfaced with artificial turf.

“Bearing in mind our plans for a covered 1,300-capacity stadium only a few metres away, we are on the way to providing Albir with top-level sports installations,” the mayor said.

 


