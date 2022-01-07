A real taste of India

MORE than 150 people who gave five star reviews to the Mumtaz Mahal restaurant in Coin can’t be wrong and their positive comments have made it the number 2 place to eat in Coin according to TripAdvisor.

Many customers write that in their opinion, it is the best Indian restaurant on the Costa del Sol and praise the quality of the service and the cooking, whilst making special mention of the fact that it is so reasonably priced.

Now established for more than 10 years it has become something of a magnet for those who like authentic Indian food and new customers keep being added to the number of local clients who return on a regular basis.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This friendly establishment which has a terrace for use during good weather and a comfortable interior offers a wide selection of food, much of it suitable for vegetarians, to eat in or take away.

There is a special three-course lunch menu available during the week and customers can of course choose from the wide a la carte menu which offers all of the most popular dishes you would expect from a restaurant of this quality.

If you can’t eat in, then a takeaway menu is available and if you order by phone ask about the free delivery area.

Open every day for lunch and dinner, the Mumtaz Mahal can be found at Urb El Rodeo, 29100 Coin and reservations or takeaway orders are welcome if you call 952 455 599.