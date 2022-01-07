A busy year for Adra town hall’s Agriculture councillor

ADRA town hall made improvements to four kilometres of 12 rural roads in 2021 amongst other Agriculture department operations.

“Over the last year we have continued to work towards improving Adra’s agricultural infrastructure as we are well aware of the importance of this sector, which is one of the driving forces of our municipality’s economy,” said Agriculture councillor Francisco Lopez.

“We have been able to help Adra’s agricultural growers this year and are committed to ensuring that with the town hall’s own funds, or with help from other administrations, that all our rural roads are asphalted,” he added.

Lopez’s department had also issued licences, authorisations and agricultural certificates necessary for building or modifying 80 greenhouses together with 30 applications for treating agricultural waste.

Meanwhile, the town hall’s Agriculture department had responded to various requests from other public administrations that included the Carreteras main roads’ network, coastal authority Costas and the Environment Ministry.

Summing up, the councillor also expressed satisfaction that the second phase had begun on clearing and cleaning the River Adra.

“This answers a long-standing need that will make the town safer for the local population as well as agricultural installations and irrigation water supplies,” Lopez said.