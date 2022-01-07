15 people removed from Palma cruise ship after testing positive for Covid

15 people have been removed from a cruise ship that docked in Palma after testing positive for Covid.

15 people were removed from the MSC Grandiosa cruise ship when it docked in Palma today, January 7, after testing positive for Covid.

The vessel arrived early this morning, with an outbreak having already affected over 150 people. The most recent cases correspond to 11 members of the crew who are isolating in Palma, and four passengers who are Mallorcan.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The first positive cases were detected from tests in Genoa, with 40 people leaving the ship and entering into isolation. The other positive cases, who were mainly Italian, were found on Tuesday and left the ship in Civitavecchia.

All of those on board had to show their Covid passport or a negative test and were required to take tests during the cruise.

Some Spanish passengers were still isolating on board in their cabins due to coming into contact with someone infected. They have expressed on social media their annoyance that new passengers were able to join the cruise while others were still in isolation unable to leave – unless they do so permanently.

The MSC Grandiosa began the cruise on December 28 in Marseille with nearly 5,000 people on board, including passengers and crew. From Palma, the ship was scheduled to travel to Barcelona.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.