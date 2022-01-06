Why are some people naturally immune to COVID?

Recent scientific evidence has shown that some people are naturally immune to COVID and all its mutations.

The omicron variant continues to spread around the world at an alarming rate, causing the incidence rate to skyrocket, although high rates of vaccination and generally mild symptoms have allowed pressure on hospitals to remain at a reasonable level.

Recent scientific evidence indicates that some people are naturally immune to COVID and all its mutations. The story of entire families except one person being infected with an illness is not new, and there are also people who continue to become infected even after they have been fully vaccinated and have recovered from the virus.

According to the UK Office for National Statistics, one out of every 25 people in the United Kingdom is infected with coronavirus; however, a large number of people are not infected.

Scientists have clearly stated that some people have natural defences against coronavirus, and it is not exactly clear why, especially since they continue to be immune even in the face of new mutations.

A global investigation is currently being performed to understand this phenomenon. The discoveries will hopefully help to create new vaccines that will be able to resist even new mutations of the virus. This would eradicate the problem of coronavirus forever, as the main complications are created by the new variants that appear every so often.

Researchers in countries such as the United States and Brazil are analysing the genetic variations found in such people. At University College London, the scientific community is investigating the group of health workers who, despite being on the front line of the pandemic, have turned out to be immune. One such worker is 34-year-old emergency nurse Lisa Stockwell, who has always had negative tests since 2020.

The UCL researchers examined the health workers’ blood before the vaccines were launched, confirming that they did not have antibodies and had therefore never been infected. They did have T cells, however, which are found in people who have recovered from coronavirus. This type of cell is created by the immune system to defend the body and has the function of attacking and destroying viral cells.

