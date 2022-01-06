Three Kings entrance ends in shipwreck in Valencia

The Three Kings entrance in Valencia ended in shipwreck when a wave engulfed their small boat heading to shore.

In one of the most original Three Kings entrances seen in a long time in Oropesa (Castellon), the kings got on a boat to reach the coast of the Valencian city, but metres before reaching the shore a wave engulfed them.

Many adults and children were looking forward to the arrival of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar on the Oropesa beach. However, the boat the Kings were travelling in capsized due to a wave and the three Kings fell into the water.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Los Reyes Magos llegando a Oropesa, muy cerquita de Marina Horror. #ReyesMagos pic.twitter.com/JKeqggaoos — deBaskerville (@fsg_monje) January 5, 2022

Videos which quickly went viral on social networks show how the Three Kings recovered from the accident very quickly and passed through the water, continuing to greet the children and reach the shore on foot surrounded by applause and cheers.

Fortunately, the Kings were able to continue with the activities scheduled on the most special night of the year.

Even with the Valencian Community suffering strong gusts of wind and high waves, luckily, the Kings were able to recover and the intervention of maritime personnel was not necessary.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.