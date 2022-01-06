Virgin Atlantic cancels all flights to popular holiday destination

Virgin Atlantic cancels all flights to a popular holiday destination until February.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions Virgin Atlantic has had to cancel flights from London Heathrow to Hong Kong until February 8.

Customers have been emailed to warn them of the cancellations. The email has already made its way onto social media. The email states: “As a result of Covid-19 and the changing global travel restrictions, we’re constantly reviewing our flying programme.

“This has unfortunately meant we’ve had to make some schedule changes and cancellations.

“We’re sorry to let you know that we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily suspend all London Heathrow to Hong Kong passenger services up to and including February 7, 2022, as we work with authorities to overcome current operational challenges on this route.”

Speaking to The Sun Online Travel a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson explained that the health and safety of passengers will always come first. The spokesperson said: “We continue to carefully evaluate the conditions under which we can operate our routes, while Covid related restrictions are changing dynamically, always putting the health and safety of our customers and people first.

“After careful review of our London Heathrow – Hong Kong schedule, we have taken the difficult decision to extend the temporary suspension of all passenger services until 8 February 2022, as we work with authorities to overcome current operational challenges on this route.”

They went on to add: “We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused to our customers and we will be contacting them as soon as possible with their options, including a full refund.

“We hope to reinstate this service as soon as practicable, providing vital connectivity between the UK and Hong Kong for customers and global supply chains.”

