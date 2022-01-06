UK’s ‘smallest’ baby is born weighing just 11oz.

Hannah Stibbles arrived in the world by C-section. Her parents from East Ayrshire had been told that their baby had a very low chance of survival. She has beaten all the odds and is thought to be the UK’s smallest ever baby.

Mum Ellie Paton gave birth at only 25 weeks. Ellie along with dad Brandon had received the heartbreaking news that Hannah had “next-to-no chance of survival.”

Speaking to The Daily Record Ellie explained: “We are so proud of her. She came out fighting for her life and proved everyone wrong. She is a wee smasher.”

Brandon added: “It was made very clear to us that there was no hope for her at all.

“They prepared us completely for the worst, telling us they would need to resuscitate her and then said they would focus on making sure Ellie was okay.

“There were five doctors in the room and all of them were telling us she would very likely die. They said she only had a 20% chance of survival because she was so small.”

Baby Hannah is a fighter. Doctors had expected that she would need to be resuscitated as soon as she was born, but she began to breathe on her own.

Hannah’s mum revealed: “As soon as she was born they took her to NICU but she didn’t need to be resuscitated so that gave us hope straight away. We knew she was a fighter.”

She went on to add: “We are just taking one day at a time. So the first aim is to get Hannah to Crosshouse then our next aim is to get her home. She seems determined to get there with us.”

