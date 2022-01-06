UK Airport welcomes new Covid test rules that will boost tourism.

The Omicron coronavirus variant is sweeping the UK. This has led Prime Minister Boris Johnson to alter the coronavirus travel rules.

Johnson commented: “When the Omicron variant was first identified, we rightly introduced travel restrictions to slow its arrival in our country.

“But now Omicron is so prevalent, these measures are having limited impact on the growth in cases, while continuing to pose significant costs on our travel industry.

“So I can announce that in England from 4am on Friday, we will be scrapping the pre-departure test, which discourages many from travelling for fear of being trapped overseas and incurring significant extra expense.”

Steve Griffiths the managing director of Stansted Airport has welcomed the new rules. He explained: “Today’s announcement is very positive news and will help restart the recovery of the travel and tourism sector.

“The removal of these temporary measures is important recognition that travel restrictions should not remain in place if they no longer help prevent the spread of the virus.

“By removing barriers to travel in what is a critical period for forward-booking passengers looking to travel through London Stansted can now plan ahead with confidence.”

He went on to add: “We look forward to working with Government on a roadmap for the removal of all remaining restrictions, in order to help our prized aviation sector enjoy a full recovery.”

