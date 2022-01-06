Two years in prison for man who sexually abused and impregnated 14-year-old neighbour

A man who sexually abused and impregnated his 14-year-old neighbour in Almeria in 2018 has been sentenced to two years in prison.

A man who sexually abused his underage neighbour in the capital of Almeria, leaving her pregnant, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

The incidents occurred between the end of March and the beginning of April 2018, when the accused, who was 25 years old at the time, began to follow a 14-year-old girl in the street. He knew her as they lived on the same street.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The man then began to proposition the 14-year-old girl for sex, pressuring her and insisting that she went with him. “Faced with such insinuations and pressure”, the minor accompanied him to a house in a neighbourhood of the capital of Almeria. Once there, the girl expressed that she did not want to have sexual relations with him, and despite this, he undressed her and forced her to anyway.

The victim became pregnant and voluntarily had the pregnancy terminated soon after. She currently suffers from anxiety, depression and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The accused has also given the victim 15,000 euros in compensation.

The man has been sentenced to two years in prison for sexually abusing a minor. The ruling of the sentence was determined considering the man’s confession and the reparation of damages. However, the judges have agreed to suspend the prison sentence for another three years, on the condition that the man does not commit any crimes during this time.

He has also been ordered to keep a distance of 500 metres from the victim for five years.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.