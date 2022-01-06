A top Scottish fertility clinic withdraws services for unvaccinated women leaving many people upset.

A TOP Scottish fertility clinic withdraws its services for unvaccinated women, a move that has left many people upset and has led to calls for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to address the matter as it may not be limited to just one clinic in Scotland.

In fact, Glasgow Royal Fertility Clinic said that “it has been nationally agreed that fertility treatment for unvaccinated women will be deferred with immediate effect.”

Citing Dr Gregor Smith, Chief Medical Officer for the Scottish Government, the update published just before Christmas said that “pregnant women should now be considered as a clinical risk group and part of priority group 6 within the vaccination programme.”

According to data published in the Scottish Intensive Care Society Report on October 13, of 89 Covid positive pregnant women who were admitted to critical care between December 2020 and the end of September 2021; 88 were unvaccinated, 1 was partially vaccinated, and none were fully vaccinated.

The clinic said that said data, from unknown dates, also showed that “98 per cent of pregnant women in ICU with Covid-19 were unvaccinated” and that “all the women who have died during pregnancy or up to 6 weeks after birth, 88 per cent of them were unvaccinated.”

This has led the clinic, which is located in the Glasgow Royal Infirmary, to withdraw its services to unvaccinated women and the “clinic will review this decision during February 2022 or earlier if appropriate.”

“Older women who have their treatment deferred will have the deferral time added back on to their fertility journey to ensure that they do not lose out on eligibility for treatment due to their age,” the clinic said.

The clinic, which says its “services treat NHS funded patients and those who choose to self-fund via the Glasgow Royal Fertility Clinic”, noted that women “who had been vaccinated, are within 12 weeks of having their second Covid vaccine dose or who have had their booster will continue their treatment as normal.”

Those stuck on waiting lists will not be penalised, the clinic noted, if “extra time is needed for vaccination.”

One user, tagging Scotland’s First Minister on Twitter, said that “This is a whole other level of evil and cruelty.”

This is a whole other level of evil and cruelty @NicolaSturgeon pic.twitter.com/N4mvYcfjm4 — leilani dowding 🌸 (@LeilaniDowding) January 5, 2022

Another wrote: “This is disgusting on every level. Until you have been through fertility treatment, you can never imagine the stress and anxiety. Shameful and total discrimination. Being vaccinated changes b*gger all!!!”

One person added: “Disgraceful! What has our country come to… I hope lawsuits will follow! It is 100% illegal and completely reprehensible!”

However, there were many people who defended the decision.

One user on Twitter wrote: “It’s not disgusting, there are clinical reasons for it. Unvaccinated pregnant women are more clinically vulnerable to Covid than vaccinated. No doctor on earth would knowingly artificially impregnate a woman if they thought it would put them at risk.”