Surgeon responsible for liposculpture death was unqualified and looked for clients on Tinder

The surgeon responsible for the death of Sara, who underwent a fatal liposculpture procedure last year, has admitted that he was unqualified and is also accused of using Tinder to look for clients.

The cosmetic surgeon who is being investigated after a woman died following a liposculpture procedure in Cartagena (Murcia) has been prohibited from leaving Spain. He confessed to the judge that although he has a master’s degree, he does not hold a specialised qualification in plastic surgery.

The judge ruled that his passport would be confiscated and warned that he would be committing a crime if he did not comply and tried to leave the country.

Not only did he operate without a specialised qualification, but according to the victim’s father, he used Tinder to find potential clients. “A surgeon who uses social networks, specifically Tinder, to befriend possible clients and then tells them he can make some tweaks and improve their bodies, that says everything. That was one of his consistent patterns, on Tinder,” said the father.

The judge has not yet commented on the surgeon’s possible professional disqualification.

The 39-year-old woman underwent the operation on December 2 in Cartagena and died on January 1 at Santa Lucía Hospital after almost a month in intensive care due to damage to numerous organs, including the kidneys, liver, colon, intestine and duodenum.

The trial continues.

