Streambed clearing is an ongoing task in Altea

ALTEA’S Environment department continues to clear streambeds that are liable to flood during periods of torrential rain.

“Clearing the municipality’s watercourses is continual,” explained Environment councillor Jose Orozco.

“We have to complete these clearing and cleaning operations on a regular basis to prevent the blockages that cause flooding during bad weather.”

Between the autumn and the end of 2021, his department had already carried out work along the Galera and Branya streams in La Olla and before the end of December had moved on to the Els Arcs channel that reaches the seafront near Altea port, Orozco said.

Meanwhile Environment department continues to work on its River Algar Maintenance Plan, and has been tidying and making improvements to the paths that border the riverbank.