Streambed clearing is an ongoing task in Altea

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Streambed clearing is an ongoing task in Altea
EL ARCS: Cleared to prevent blockages during heavy rain Photo credit: Altea town hall

ALTEA’S Environment department continues to clear streambeds that are liable to flood during periods of torrential rain.

“Clearing the municipality’s watercourses is continual,” explained Environment councillor Jose Orozco.

“We have to complete these clearing and cleaning operations on a regular basis to prevent the blockages that cause flooding during bad weather.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Between the autumn and the end of 2021, his department had already carried out work along the Galera and Branya streams in La Olla and before the end of December had moved on to the Els Arcs channel that reaches the seafront near Altea port, Orozco said.

Meanwhile Environment department continues to work on its River Algar Maintenance Plan, and has been tidying and making improvements to the paths that border the riverbank.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here