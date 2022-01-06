Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share emotional update

JonathanLGardner, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share an emotional update on their two-year-old son Rex.

Rex is Stacey and Joe’s first child together. The pair are at home in Pickle Cottage as Rex returns to nursery after the Christmas break. The parents are missing him already.

Rex was born in May 2019 and the pair have also has three-month-old Rose together. Stacey is also a mum to 2 sons from previous relationships and Joe has a teenage son from his previous relationship with Emma Sophocleous.

Rex returned to nursery on Wednesday, January 5. Joe was quick to take to Instagram to share a photo of him and his son. He captioned the photo and said: “He is back 2 Nursery. And I miss him [kiss emoji]”.

Stacey soon joined in and said: “I miss him more… he was a better Christmas tree hole digger than you this morning [cry-laughing emojis]”

Fans quickly shared reassurances and one person said: “Bet he is loving it. Proper little man bless him.”


Other fans commented on how Rex looks like his mum. One person said: “Double of his Mummy in this picture.”

Another person backed them up and said: “@staceysolomon he looks just like you.”

When Rex first headed off to nursery an emotional Stacey told followers: “OMG my hormones weren’t ready today.


“Oh pickle… you can stop growing up now pleeaaassseee. We love you to the moon and back baby boy.”

 

