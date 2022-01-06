Self-Isolation rule changes take effect in Scotland

Self-Isolation rule changes for COVID 19 take effect in Scotland.

The Scottish government is making changes to self-isolation rules and testing requirements to help maximise testing capacity and help with contact tracing.

According to the Scottish government: “First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that anyone who tests positive for Covid-19, regardless of vaccination status, must still self-isolate for 10 days.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“However, from 6 January, new cases will be advised they can end self-isolation if they don’t have a fever and test negative on a Lateral Flow Device (LFD) on Day 6 and again at least 24 hours later.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon commented: “When the Omicron variant started to take hold, we strengthened self-isolation requirements, so that all household contacts had to self isolate for 10 days.

“That step was intended to slow the spread of the variant. It also reflected the fact that we knew less about the severity of the virus at that time, and that less of the population had protection from booster and third jags.

“We are now in a very different position – and so we can now adopt different rules.

“These changes are significant, but we believe they are also justified at this phase of the pandemic. They balance the importance of self-isolation – in slowing the virus’s spread and reducing the harm it can cause – with the wider harms to the economy that broader self-isolation rules can cause.”

The Scottish government added: “Triple vaccinated close contacts of those who test positive, both household and non-household, or those under the age of 18 and four months, do not need to isolate as long as they return a negative LFD test result each day for seven consecutive days, and remain fever free.”

Close contacts that are not fully vaccinated including the booster shot will need to self-isolate for 10 days and carry out a PCR test.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.